Rosie O'Donnell Once Trashed Whoopi Goldberg's On-Set Behavior

Way back in 2006, long before Donald Trump announced his presidential candidacy, Rosie O'Donnell made her stance on the business mogul-turned-reality host pretty clear. Live on "The View," she publicly lambasted the future president, pointing out his questionable romantic history and alleged bankruptcy ... "My memory of it was she took over the stage and went crazy on him," Joy Behar, one of the talk show's former hosts, told Ramin Setoodeh, adding, "She pulled her hair over and made comments about his infidelities and his money, which probably really freaked him out" (via Vanity Fair).

As for Trump's response? He threatened lawyers and went after O'Donnell's appearance. Even in the early 2000s, the "Celebrity Apprentice" host was already known for his fragile ego, especially when criticized by women. "She got him, and he could not control himself," remembered Joy, continuing, "He could not stop talking about Rosie O'Donnell, calling her every name in the book, going after her physicality." Unfortunately, O'Donnell received very little support in the midst of all this turmoil — even Barbara Walters, long-time host and co-creator of "The View," was little help. O'Donnell accused her of catering to Trump, and the pair got into a yelling match in the dressing room. Although the argument created tension between the two women, they were able to mend their relationship prior to Walter's death in 2022. It seems that arguments, both onscreen and off, were part of the fabric of this daytime talk show.