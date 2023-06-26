5 Common Pimple Patch Formulas And The Type Of Acne To Use Them On

We've all been there. You've woken up on the day of a first date, job interview, or birthday party only to notice a giant spot threatening to ruin both your mood and your makeup. That's where pimple patches come in. Small, sort of cute, and the quick-fix savior to your pimple problem, pimple patches work by absorbing the fluid from your pimple and making it easier to manage.

Searches for these makeup bag must-haves were up 85% in 2023 from 2022. Clearly, there's demand for pimple patches, but in a world of so many to choose from, how do you know which ones to go for? From simple hydrocolloid patches to patches that contain ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, not all pimple patches are suited to all pimples.

Whether you're looking for the pimple patches that will get rid of your blemishes fast or just something simple to stop you from picking incessantly at your skin, we've gathered all the info on the best types of pimple patches and which kinds of zits to use them for.