The Little-Known Part Soap Legend Genie Francis Played On The Young And The Restless

Despite being immensely popular for playing Laura Collins on "General Hospital" for several decades, Genie Francis has taken breaks to play other soap opera roles throughout the years. In 2011, Francis played the memorable Genevieve Atkinson on "The Young and the Restless." Australian mobster Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers) was married to her, and they had twin sons, Cane and Caleb, and a daughter named Samantha. Cane came to Genoa City posing as the deceased Phillip Chancellor III.

The truth eventually came out that Phillip was alive in Australia, and he had sent Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) in his place who was escaping from a criminal gang called the "cattle mafia" that wanted him dead for turning them in. One of the gang, Blake Joseph (James Collier), came to town and blackmailed him for $5 million. Cane was surprised when Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) introduced him to her new boyfriend, Colin. His father wanted him to go back to Australia and rejoin the family's illegal enterprise, otherwise, he would reveal the fact that Cane was embezzling money from Katherine to pay Blake. Cane married Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), and soon told her about his sketchy past. He had befriended the real Phillip who helped him escape from Australia to hide in Genoa City. Upon hearing this, Lily broke things off with Cane. When Jill and Colin were getting married, he ordered Blake to shoot his son, who then died in Lily's arms.

Genevieve soon arrived in town seeking revenge.