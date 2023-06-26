Can Collagen Really Be The Fountain Of Youth Your Skin Needs? Here's What We Know

Collagen is a protein. It gives skin the strength and elasticity that it needs. Over time, the body naturally loses collagen, and its production slows down. This is partly why older skin is more prone to wrinkles and flab.

Many skincare products promise to increase collagen production rates for bouncy, smooth, and youthful skin. However, collagen creams aren't all they're cracked up to be. They might be hydrating, but they often don't deliver on restoring the skin-plumping protein. It's actually collagen supplements that may be the answer to reverse the effect of aging.

You can find collagen in red meats, chicken, fish, nuts, beans, and grains, but the epidermis can't absorb the protein just from eating these ingredients, because enzymes have to break down the amino acids in the food before the skin can absorb the collagen. With this protein in the supplement version, the enzymes and amino acids have already had a face-off. But does taking them really return your youthful glow?