A Look At Missy Elliott's Decades-Long Friendship With Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson and Missy Elliot first paired up with the remix of Jackson's song "Go Deep" in 1998. They went on to record additional songs and remixes together over the years, including "BURNITUP!" and "Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think this Song is About You.)"

The untold truth about Missy Elliott is that before the two met, she was a huge fan of Jackson, who appeared on the TV shows "Good Times" and "Fame" in her youth. Elliot would write fan letters to Jackson and hope to see her and her brother Michael show up. "I used to get my mother to get 25-cent stamps," she told People. "I said, 'They're gonna come pick me up — her and Michael are gonna pick me up from school.' I used to visualize them in a limo pulling up to my school. To now be friends with her and to have her say that she's proud of me means the world to me."

The two musicians have been friends ever since they started working together in 1998. Here's a glimpse at this unexpected friendship.