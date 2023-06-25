Rihanna And A$AP Rocky's Romance Changed After Their Son RZA's Birth (For The Better)

What has always been apparent with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is their immaculate friendship, even as things took a romantic turn. She appeared in his "Fashion Killa" music video while A$AP lent his flawless skin and heartwarming smile to her Fenty Beauty campaign. The two have always supported one another, and when speaking with British Vogue during her February 2023 cover story, RiRi shared that parenting has been no different.

"We're best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer," she explained.

These sentiments were felt even before RZA's arrival by her doting partner himself. During his own May 2021 GQ piece, the Harlem rapper gloated over the Grammy award winner, revealing that he knew without a doubt that he had found the one in his dear friend.

"The love of my life," Rocky referred to Rihanna nearly a year before their baby announcement.