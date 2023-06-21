Why Adding The 5 Positives To 1 Negative Ratio To Your Relationship Might Be A Good Idea

Engage in a simple exercise: Recall the last argument you had with your significant other. How did you communicate about the problem? Was there empathy? Did you listen to each other's perspectives? Was there understanding and/or affirmation? Was there respect? Did you hug afterward? If you answered yes to all of those questions, you might already know how to have five positive interactions during one negative one in your relationship. Congratulations!

If, instead, your mind went back to a lot of eye-rolling, defensive talk, and/or criticism that came along with the argument, your ratio might be teetering on the unhealthy side of things. What's a 5:1 positive-to-negative ratio exactly? Coined by relationship expert and psychologist Dr. John Gottman during longitudinal studies that involved several couples, the five positives to one negative ratio is the "magic ratio" couples can use to better handle conflict. The idea behind it is pretty simple.

"If you take a look at the ratio of positive stuff during conflict — things like interest, asking questions, being nice to one another, being kind, being affectionate, [and] being empathetic, and you look at all the negative stuff — like criticism, hostility, anger, [and] hurt feelings, and you take the ratio of positive to negative, in relationships that stay together, that ratio turns out to be 5:1," explained Gottman in a Facebook video for The Gottman Institute. Turns out that training yourself to speak positively during an argument can work wonders for your relationship.