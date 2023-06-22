Queen Camilla's Dior Ascot Ensemble Might Be A Subtle Dig At Meghan Markle

The Ascot Racecourse, which was founded in 1711 by Queen Anne, hosts a special series of races every June that is presided over by the reigning king and queen. Known as Royal Ascot, the five-day event is attended by approximately 300,000 visitors who arrive dressed to the nines and is considered the fashion event of the British summer season.

The first day of Royal Ascot 2023 began with the usual procession, where King Charles and Queen Camilla entered the arena in a horse-drawn carriage. Beside gray-suited Charles, Camilla was a striking figure dressed entirely in soft shades of cream, with a dress and coat made by Dior topped with a Philip Treacy hat. The queen's fashion sense excited many royal observers, including the Daily Mail, who even suggested her choice of designer was Camilla's way of subtly mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In recent weeks, rumors swirled that the Duchess of Sussex had been in the midst of negotiating a deal worth millions with the French fashion house. Yet, just before Royal Ascot, Women's Wear Daily confirmed with a spokesperson that Dior never had any intention of hiring Meghan as a brand ambassador. Was Camilla's Royal Ascot attire meant to be a subtle put-down of the Sussexes, or something else entirely?