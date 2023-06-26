What Happened To Chrissy Metz After This Is Us?

Trigger warning: This article mentions substance use and addiction issues.

From 2012 until 2022, fans tuned in weekly to catch up with the Pearson family on the Emmy award-winning drama series "This Is Us." Chrissy Metz starred as Kate Pearson, and won the hearts of many with her honest and emotional portrayal. Her performance garnered many award nominations, from Primetime Emmys to Golden Globes to Teen Choice Awards.

And while the show ended in May 2022, Metz has kept going, working on everything from films to children's books to her fledgling music career. Her love life is thriving as well, and she and her boyfriend, Bradley Collins, have collaborated on several projects together.

Like the rest of us, Metz misses "This Is Us" and has expressed gratitude for being a part of such an iconic show. Read on to find out what Chrissy Metz has been up to since the end of "This Is Us," and if there could possibly be a reunion in the future.