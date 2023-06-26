What Fans Don't Know About HGTV Star Joe Mazza

In recent years, HGTV has continued to demonstrate its mastery at identifying new talent to expand the reach of the network. Among HGTV's recent finds has been Joe Mazza, star of "Home Inspector Joe." Since the show's premiere in early 2022, the series has followed Mazza and designer Noel Gatts as they assist clients eyeing new homes to buy, ensuring they have all the information about that prospective purchase that may not be apparent to the typical layperson. "Joe is the fearless superhero we all want when we're buying a house," said HGTV president Jane Latman in a press release about "Home Inspector Joe." "It's easy to fall in love with a home's potential, but with his signature humor and heart, Joe makes sure his clients' eyes are wide open as they look to create their dream home."

Viewers have clearly connected with Mazza's dynamic personality and formidable knowledge of homebuilding; after just one hit season of "Home Inspector Joe," HGTV announced plans for a whole other series. Reuniting Mazza and Gatts, "What's Wrong with That House?" — scheduled to debut in 2024 — follows the duo as they utilize their combined expertise to assist homeowners about to tackle a reno by identifying and repairing any hidden problems ahead of time, saving them time and money in the long run.

To find out more about this fascinating TV host and real-life home inspector, read on to discover what fans don't know about HGTV star Joe Mazza.