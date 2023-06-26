The 2 Most Important Factors That Can Make Or Break Your Mascara's Quality

Finding a good mascara can honestly feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. There are so many brands and formulations on the market these days. It's not only overwhelming to walk down the makeup aisle, but it can get expensive if you continue to try products that don't work for you.

While it's popular amongst social media stars and celebrities to get their lashes done professionally for a longer, fuller look, most people can't afford these appointments on a regular basis. This leaves many people searching for the perfect mascara that will elongate those lashes, while also making them look thick but not clumpy. In actuality, preventing clumpy mascara is easier than you think.

There are many campaigns designed to entice buyers toward their product. However, consumers have started questioning the authenticity of major advertisements and turning toward social media reviews for more trusted results. With so much confusion about what is best within the beauty world, it's helpful to narrow things down and focus on the two most important factors in any mascara you buy: the specific formula and the lash wand applicator.