Harvey Weinstein Was Once The Center Of A Fight Between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt

Behind the flashing lights and overflowing champagne, Hollywood has notoriously been known to harbor dark secrets. One of which involves convicted criminal Harvey Weinstein. He has used his power and influence as a producer for over three decades and assaulted young women who are just starting out in Tinseltown.

One of these young women was actor Angelina Jolie. She detailed her experience with Weinstein in an email to The New York Times in 2017. Jolie wrote: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did . . . This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable." Jolie was just 21 years old when she starred in the 1998 movie produced by Weinstein titled "Playing by Heart." According to Jolie, the producer attempted to sexually assault her in a hotel room while filming the aforementioned movie. She told The Guardian, "It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape."

This unfortunate experience was enough for the "Maleficent" star to never work with the producer again. So when her then-husband Brad Pitt continuously worked with Weinstein on a number of projects, Jolie opened up about how his actions have hurt her — which of course turned into a fight between them.