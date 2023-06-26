Why Rosie O'Donnell Pioneered The View's Political Edge

Created by the late Barbara Walters, ABC's "The View" has served as a daytime talk show for women since 1997. With aims to appeal to varying generations of women, the live series is known for its coverage of diverse topics relevant to society, ranging from lighthearted entertainment to sociopolitical news. But apparently, the show's producers weren't always open to the hosts discussing politics on-air.

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell spoke about her experience on "The View," where she served as a moderator and co-host from 2006-2007 and from 2014-2015. Despite a two-year tenure, her work behind the scenes has had a lasting impact on the show's structure. "We would be on and there would be some major news story of a bombing in Iraq or a platoon killed, and they would want you to do the new lipstick shades for segment six," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"The View" is now popularly known for coverage of hot topics beyond beauty and entertainment, from abortion laws to transgender rights. There are often heated exchanges between left and right-leaning hosts with some arguments just going way too far, such as those between Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg. However, these hosts represent America's diverse population of opinions, and O'Donnell paved the way for this daytime program to tackle such political matters. She stated, "The show needed to change because it was a show created by a woman with hosts who were women, run by men. And it didn't work."