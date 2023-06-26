What Anna Kendrick Has Said About Her Steamy Scene With Blake Lively

From that rain storm make-out in "The Notebook" to that famous upside-down moment in "Spider-Man," some on-screen kisses are hard to forget. In fact, the MTV Movie Awards has dedicated an entire category to steamy smooches since 1992. "Going back to 'Gone With the Wind,' screen kisses are a part of the landscape and a part of the tapestry, [they're] how people remember their favorite films," Doug Herzog, former head of original programming at MTV, told The Ringer, adding, "We hit on a vein that mattered to the audience. That was always MTV's secret sauce."

For the past 30 years, winners of "The Best Kiss" award have included "Twilight" power couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (they took the trophy four years in a row) and Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. In real life, the "Silver Linings Playbook" co-stars dreaded kissing one another. Over the past couple of years, the Netflix show "Outer Banks" has been dominating the category.

Although Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick weren't nominated for the kiss they shared in 2018's "A Simple Favor," it was one of the year's most talked about smooches. According to Kendrick, it was also one of the mintiest.