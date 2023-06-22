The Complete Evolution Of Jane Seymour

Although she first rose to fame as the Rapunzel-locked English rose who shared the name of Henry VIII's third wife, there are many layers to the enchanting Jane Seymour. Throughout the years, the multifaceted actor has proved herself a force to be reckoned with. As at home in lush period dramas as she is in the DC multiverse, Seymour is the rare star who can adapt to diverse and disparate genres as well as the changing cultural climate. Having aged gracefully — she has repeatedly sworn off aesthetic treatments and plastic surgery — the actor's career resurgence in middle and older age proves that life really does begin at 50 (and 60, and 70, and any other age, for that matter).

But life has been anything but smooth sailing for the iconic star. For all her achievements in acting, writing, and philanthropy, Seymour has had to endure some harrowing hardships along the way, including one particularly traumatic event that almost curtailed her career completely. All the while, however, the star has been able to reflect on those bumps with humor and pathos. "It's life," she told The List back in 2022. "Let's face it, sometimes something terrible happens and then for no reason, you laugh about something and you can't believe you did. Then, you go back to actually caring about what's really happened."

From Bond girl to Dr. Quinn and — of course — that unforgettable scene in "Wedding Crashers," let's take a look at the complete evolution of Jane Seymour.