The Biggest Differences Between Prince William And Prince Harry's Marriages

When Prince William and Princess Catherine tied the knot in 2011, the British public let out a collective breath. The two had been dating on and off for years at that point, with Catherine even picking up the nickname "Waity Katie" given how long it took for William to finally pop the question. When the big day finally rolled around and she became the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine set her royal life into motion and became a fan favorite while doing so. The couple has since become the Prince and Princess of Wales respectively, and bring a sense of duty and service to the crown above all else.

Their story could not be more different than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met when they were both well-established professionals in their own right, both had been involved in meaningful romantic relationships, and both appeared to know exactly what they were looking for in a partner. As their own time within the firm evolved, Harry and Meghan ultimately decided that royal life — and the pressures of the royal rota, namely — was not for them. Stepping back from their roles in January 2020, the couple have since embarked on life in California with their two children.

Though the only two children of King Charles III and Princess Diana, William and Harry's respective marriages could not look more different than one another's. From PDA to infidelity rumors to timelines, we're taking a closer look.