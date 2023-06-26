The Benefits Of Using Grapefruit Oil On Your Hair

Tart and sweet with a slightly bitter aftertaste, grapefruit is mainly associated with quick breakfasts and aromatherapy pick-me-ups. While its light, aromatic scent is an instant mood-booster, it also comes with health benefits for more than just our minds. Packed with vitamin C, grapefruit has surprising effects for your skin.

Not only does it reduce signs of aging and sun damage, but it can help to decrease cellulite. Its benefits also extend to the scalp. Aside from the sweet scent it lends to your shampoo, grapefruit oil is also great for overall hair health. Extracted from the cells found in the rinds and peels of grapefruit using the cold-pressing method, the essential oil is commonly found in products from face washes to shampoos.

Since citrus has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, it can help to reduce dandruff, reduce inflammation on the scalp, and promote hair growth. Read ahead to see how to use grapefruit oil for better hair health.