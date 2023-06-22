The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Recalls The Moment She Knew Donald Trump Was 'Unfixable'

Alyssa Farah Griffin who served on the Donald Trump administration as communications director in 2020 and later resigned from her role, had some candid thoughts to share about the former president.

While discussing Trump's June 19 appearance on Fox News on a segment for "The View" on June 20, co-host Farah Griffin shared that she tried to change things from the inside while working for him. Recalling the moment when she almost decided to leave the White House, the political strategist and television personality shared, "I don't know if it's naive or maybe it was hubris at the time — it's like, one or the other, maybe a weird mix of both. You thought you could make him better, you could convince him of what's right and what's wrong."

Griffin, who has also worked with former vice president Mike Pence, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Representative Jim Jordan, elaborated, "George Floyd, after his murder and the social justice protests that summer, I was trying to get him [Trump] to walk back a statement he made about saying, 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts.' I was like, 'Surely that's not what you mean. No one thinks we should be shooting people in the public square,' and he essentially said, 'No, that's what I mean, we're not walking it back.' That was the moment where I was like, 'Oh, this is not a fixable individual.' That was the first time I almost resigned."