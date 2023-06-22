What The Royal Family's Signatures Look Like And Why It's Almost Impossible To Get An Autograph

We as a society have long been obsessed with getting someone's autograph. Well, not just anyone's autograph — the autograph of someone famous. It's sort of an odd tradition, and many people have wondered why we're so hell-bent on obtaining the signature of someone well-known. As Dr. Wendy Fonarow put it: "An autograph gives people who feel intimate with celebrities something tangible to possess, a personal touch. It's a form of cultural tourism more than anything else" (via The Guardian). Signatures can also garner obscene amounts of money. For example, a Babe Ruth-signed baseball is worth nearly $400,000 and Abraham Lincoln's signed Emancipation Proclamation is worth almost $4 million.

Signatures you likely won't be getting, though, are those of the royal family. The royal family abstains from signing autographs due to the risk of forgery, so when asked, they politely decline. Some have even reported the royals blaming it on the powers that be, telling their subjects it's simply something they're not allowed to do. Since their signatures are so elusive, whenever they're available for the public to see, a photograph is taken — which also seems like a security risk, but who are we to say? Thanks to those assiduous photographers, we also have access to photographs of the royals' signatures, and we've rounded them all up for you to see. Feel free to judge their handwriting — we certainly did.