Ivanka Trump's Journey With Postpartum Depression

Approximately one in nine mothers experience postpartum depression. The number may be even higher given that many of those experiencing it fear losing support from loved ones if they open up about their struggles, and therefore, they remain silent without treatment. Ivanka Trump, who dealt with it herself, recognizes this and spoke up, sharing her own experience with postpartum depression in an effort to help other women.

Postpartum depression differs from baby blues in regard to its length and intensity. Its symptoms generally include ones akin to depression such as feeling down or hopeless, experiencing sudden mood swings, isolating oneself, feeling inadequate or guilty, a change in appetite, intense fatigue, and more, as well as issues unique to postpartum depression such as difficulty bonding with your baby.

Postpartum depression can show up at any time within a year after giving birth, and it interferes with functioning in daily life. The condition is serious yet treatable and those experiencing it should seek help immediately. "That's really the important thing here; if you're feeling those feelings and symptoms, don't delay," California-based OBGYN Pari Ghodsi, MD, told Kindred Bravely. Fortunately, Trump did.