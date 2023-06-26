Melania Trump Once Slammed This Food Network Star Over Son Barron

Melania Trump's relationship with her son, Barron Trump, is a close one. With their family being in the public eye, she often has to shield him from the media on top of typical day-to-day things. It's not an easy job for a mother, especially during the times Melania was also handling the responsibilities of the first lady.

When it comes to the press attacking Barron, Melania told Fox News, "It does make me angry because children should be off limits." Barron was only ten years old when his father, Donald Trump, was inaugurated. "I protect him, and I want to give him as normal a life as possible," she continued. "This is not a normal life, but I like to protect him and give him the childhood he deserves."

Melania sure does protect her only child, including publicly defending him from the backlash Barron faces from Donald's political opposition. From TV hosts to law professors, they've all been on the receiving end of Melania's motherly wrath.