Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Told Their Wedding Guests Not To Bring Gifts

It feels like ages ago that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot. In reality, though, only a handful of years have passed since the couple got hitched in May 2018. The American actor and British royal wed at St. George's Chapel in front of 600 guests. Though the date (a weekend) and the location (not Westminster Abbey) were unusual, their ceremony itself was quite traditional.

Afterward, invitees joined the happy couple for the customary luncheon at St. George's Hall hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The event was followed by a quick outfit change — particularly from Meghan's chic initial wedding day look — and a paring down of the guest list to friends and family, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a private evening affair at Frogmore House.

Throughout it all, they acknowledged certain customs that happen at every royal wedding while breaking with tradition for others, such as their wedding cake, which was a lemon sponge infused with elderflower syrup instead of the standard royal fruitcake. Likewise, the wedding registry was also altered by the couple. The lovebirds did an about-face, asking that their guests forego boxes and bows on their big day.