Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

Fans of fashion and modeling will know all about Alessandra Ambrosio. She is one of the world's top models, and is celebrated for her beauty and dedication to her career (there's a reason she's worked steadily in the industry for years). But she is also a mother to two children: a daughter, Anja Louise, and a son, Noah Phoenix. Anja is growing up to be absolutely gorgeous and a replica of her mother, but great genes are not the only thing to know about her. Anja is her own person — and her existence has influenced her mother in many ways, including changing her approach to her work.

In a 2016 interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit (via ExtraTV), she admitted to avoiding specific shoots now she has children. "I used to be 100 percent comfortable on lingerie shoots — then I had a child, and it was more of a mental shift than anything else," she confessed. "Somehow, it felt a bit weirder to be in lingerie once I was a mother..."

Here's what you should know about Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur, and how she's growing up to be her mother's twin.