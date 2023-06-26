The Time Jenna Bush Hager Went To Bat For Barron Trump

As the saying goes, you can't pick your family. While this statement can be lighthearted, it can be taken quite seriously as well. Sometimes people can experience judgement from others simply because of their family members. We frequently see it in the media due to the "nepo baby" debates that surround the children of famous parents. It can be difficult to live up to a famous parent as well.

Close relatives of more divisive figures in the public eye, such as politicians, can feel the world's judgements just as severely, and it can be even harder to escape the spotlight. When someone becomes president of the United States, the president's family becomes the "first family," often appearing alongside the president at various events. This is especially true for Donald Trump's family, as some of his children became heavily involved in his presidency. Unfortunately, Trump's youngest son Barron has not been spared from public discourse, despite his young age. However, he has allies in members of other "first families," such as former president George Bush's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who has come to his defense in the past.