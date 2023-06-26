The One Beauty Product Elizabeth Taylor Kept With Her At All Times

You can't mention old Hollywood without Elizabeth Taylor. She symbolized femininity, strength, and beauty — much like the characters she brought to life on the big screen. Taylor was a trailblazer. She was the first celebrity to negotiate a $1 million acting contract, the first with a popular fragrance (White Diamonds, anyone?), and the first woman social entrepreneur. Taylor was also an activist fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Her exceptional contributions were even recognized by Queen Elizabeth II, who named her a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Under all that talent and spark, the movie star was also a lover of beauty. Taylor had a massive jewelry collection, her larger-than-life hair was iconic, and her makeup was always on point. But her favorite beauty category was undoubtedly her lip products.

Taylor famously said, "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." Clearly, a perfect pout was important.