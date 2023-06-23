Tragic Details About Ann-Margret

While Ann-Margret never served in the military, she still found herself caught in a crossfire during the Vietnam War. She performed with the USO for American troops stationed in Vietnam twice, once in 1966 and once in 1968, and considers it an important part of her career. She embarked on her first tour in Vietnam after soldiers signed a petition asking her to come. In her autobiography, "My Story" (via the USO website), she said she "regarded the trip as a moral responsibility, something I owed to the soldiers and to America. ... Nothing could deter me."

That tour brought her to different locations around Vietnam, and she often performed to the sound of gunfire in the background. On one occasion, she was flying in a helicopter heading to a new location, when fighting broke out beneath her. While many (if not most) people would have been terrified, Ann-Margret recounted feeling protected by soldiers who formed a human shield around her. "I was never scared in 1966 or 1968," she said.

Ann-Margret also doesn't view what she did as anything extraordinary but as her duty. To her, the true heroes are the troops. "For anybody who has been in combat, we will never know what they have seen and heard," she told the USO. "All I do is sing, dance, and act. That's it. They are the ones making all the sacrifices and are incredible patriots."