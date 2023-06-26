The Sex And The City Star Who Almost Landed The Role Of Monica In Friends

"Sex and the City" is one of the most beloved television shows of its time. The series starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, a writer living in New York City and looking for love alongside her three best friends, Samantha Jonas (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). The four women offered up very relatable qualities that gave viewers a sense of commonality while watching the show. However, the cast could have been so much different if Davis would have landed the role of Monica Gellar on "Friends" when she auditioned for the series before falling into the role of Charlotte.

"Sex and the City" fans absolutely loved Charlotte for so many reasons, including her positive outlook on life, her relentlessness to never give up on finding the love of her life, the way she supported her friends, and the class and strength she exhibited during the difficult times in her life. However, Davis was nearly cast in the role of Carrie before Parker became available. In June 2023, Davis revealed during the "And Just Like That...The Writers Room" podcast that after reading the scripts she didn't believe she was a good fit for the part, and was happy to become Charlotte to Parker's Carrie.

Of course, that wasn't the first time Davis didn't get cast in a role that she was up for.