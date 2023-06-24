Prince George's Visit To Prince William's School Looks Like Possible New Royal Family Tradition

Like many parents, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, head out every afternoon to pick up their three children at the end of the school day. Currently, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all students at Lambrook School. It's close enough to Adelaide Cottage, the Wales' the royal residence in Windsor, that Kate can take a 10-minute drive to bring her kids home every day.

Previously, going away to boarding school was a rite of passage for young royals once they turned eight. Lambrook does provide a variety of boarding options for students aged seven to 13. King Charles went to boarding school and would like his grandkids to have this experience.However, George's parents have their own views. Back in 2021, when George was eight, a source told Us Weekly, "Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel eight is a little young and want to wait until he's slightly older. They'd never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it's right."

Two years later, it appears the right time may be on the horizon. On June 21, William, Kate, and George all took a trip to Eton College. In a few years, George may continue his lavish education as a pupil at his dad's alma mater.