How To Identify And Treat Sallow Skin

Skin is the body's largest organ, and besides that making for a fun fact in biology class, this tidbit of information is super relevant to our lives outside the classroom. Sometimes, ailments and conditions that occur deeper in the body are only detected through the skin. This is often the case with skin issues like adult acne, for instance, which may point to hormonal imbalances or stress, or rashes, which can be a sign of diseases such as lupus.

Another skin issue to watch out for: sallowness. Sallow skin may not be as obvious as acne blemishes or inflamed patches, but it's still just as important to take note of. So what is it exactly? "Sallow skin is a condition where the skin yellows or browns," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engleman told Women's Health. "As we age, chains of sugar molecules attach to skin proteins and over time cause a yellowish hue."

However, sallow skin isn't just a product of getting older. It can actually reveal underlying health issues and damage caused by certain lifestyle habits. Here's how to identify a sallow complexion and what to do to repair your skin.