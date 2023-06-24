Kelly Ripa Slams '90s Fashion On Live! (But We Haven't Forgotten Her All My Children Looks)

One of the reasons fans tune in to watch Kelly Ripa start their morning on "Live! With Kelly and Mark" is to see what the multi-talented talk-show host is wearing. And, honestly, also to see what surprising thing will pop out of her sometimes-no-filter mouth. During a recent episode, which she co-hosted with a filling-in Ryan Seacrest, the duo got into a discussion about '90s music, which led to '90s fashion.

"Let me tell you something about '90s fashion," Ripa asserted, interrupting Seacrest. "It was terrible in the '90s." Not a fan of the resurgence of the decade's trends, she seemingly pointed to someone offscreen, proclaiming, "I don't want to see your flannel shirt. I get it!" She then pointed to another potential offender and shouted, "Or yours!"

She also revealed that if she was going to go retro, she preferred the '70s. "I like a little sequin," she explained. "Give me tight pants." While you'll have to go all the way back to Ripa's childhood to find her sporting original clothing from the decade — she was born in 1970 — you can see her sporting '90s fashions easily enough, thanks to her acting gig on "All My Children."