Kate Middleton Wows In Wimbledon White (But She Did Make One Tiny Tennis Mistake)

Catherine, Princess of Wales joined Roger Federer at the world-famous courts of Wimbledon in London the day before the 2023 tennis tournament kicked off, and she definitely looked the part. Kate was wearing a white sleeveless polo and a short, white tennis skirt. She finished the look with a pair of pristine white sneakers. Kate was there along with former pro tennis star Roger Federer, and she got to see the behind the scenes work that goes into being a ball boy and ball girl at the renowned tennis tournament.

She wasn't just dressed for the part, Kate got to work. During her time at Wimbledon, she got some lessons from the ball boys and girls on how to do the job, and at one point, as Kate was standing in formation as a ball girl, she caught the ball with just one hand (via YouTube). The ball girl next to her says "Good catch," but Federer asks if she's "allowed to do that." The ball girl next to Kate explained that catching the ball before it's made a bounce is a no-no. Whoops!

Kate, as one of the most athletic royals, did get a chance to play a bit of tennis with Federer and get some tips on her serve. She held her own it seemed, with Federer even calling one of her shots "amazing."