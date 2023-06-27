Melissa McCarthy's First Meeting With Barbra Streisand Was Very Unusual

Showbusiness can be a small world, often connecting stars who may come from different parts of Hollywood and across different generations. Sometimes meetings between showbiz pros even surprise those on the inside. This was the case when "Bridesmaids" actor Melissa McCarthy met EGOT legend Barbra Streisand.

Streisand's career began in the early 1960s on Broadway and she started releasing music shortly thereafter. Film roles and handfuls of awards followed, solidifying her as one of the biggest stars of the 20th and 21st centuries. She is the only artist who has had a No. 1 album in each of the past six decades. Her much-revered career and sophisticated music could make her seem close to royalty. However, when McCarthy first met her, she quickly proved to be just as normal and silly as the rest of us. In that first meeting, McCarthy told Entertainment Weekly that Streisand was eating lunch meat in a pair of leggings. The "Little Mermaid" star could hardly picture the legend doing something so comically ordinary.