The Secret To Dolly Parton's Successful Marriage

Dolly Parton is a tiny woman yet everything about her is big: her hair, her smile, her boobs, her self-deprecation. She often shares humor on Twitter about her looks: "It costs a lot of money to look so cheap!" She's also tweeted: "It's a good thing I was born a girl, otherwise I'd be a drag queen." The joke's on us, of course, because the woman is a complete class act. She's a talented and enduring professional who's starred in movies, written books, and changed country music. She's also held together a marriage of more than 50 years while stoking her superstar career.

So who's the husband who sparked a romance that's lasted for more than half a century? Carl Thomas Dean is a reticent businessman, according to The U.S. Sun. While Dolly traveled the world's stages, he quietly built a successful asphalt company in Nashville, Tennessee, the town where he was born and raised.

Dolly describes him for the Evening Standard as a "homebody. He doesn't give a damn for show-business or this Dolly Parton business." In her many public appearances, she usually appears alone and says little more than that about her husband. The country music icon is always careful to not betray Carl's privacy, still, she also hasn't hidden the secret to their marital success.