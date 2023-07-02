A Look At King Charles' Relationship With His Niece Zara Tindall

King Charles III isn't known to be much of a hugger. While there have been a few times when King Charles broke royal rules and protocols, the monarch rarely seems to show public displays of affection these days, even with his wife Queen Camilla. However, even though he's a stickler for this protocol, there are two notable people that get King Charles to bend his "no PDA" rule.

The first is, of course, his grandson Prince Louis. The youngest child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, has a way of winning hearts by just being himself. The King of the United Kingdom is not immune to the prince's adorable antics. Per People, the grandfather and grandson were all smiles and hugs as Prince Louis sat on King Charles' knee at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The other person that always gets a bright, genuine smile from King Charles? His lovable niece, Zara Tindall. Even though the daughter of Princess Anne isn't constantly in the news like her cousins, after witnessing these adorable moments between the king and his niece, we have a feeling Zara still tops the list of her uncle's favorite relatives.