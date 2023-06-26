Maria Shriver Reportedly Didn't Like Patrick Schwarzenegger's Miley Cyrus Romance

It's safe to say that Miley Cyrus' life has been a wild ride. She stepped into the world of show business at the young age of nine, with an appearance on her father's TV show, "Doc." Shortly after, Cyrus became a household name after playing Miley Stewart in Disney's mega-hit show, "Hannah Montana." Like most child actors, fame didn't exactly sit well with her. The actor and singer revealed to Marie Claire that she developed body image issues because "I was told for so long what a girl is supposed to be from being on that show."

Cyrus continued, "I was made to look like someone that I wasn't, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn't on that show, it was like, 'Who the f*** am I?'" In a podcast interview for Spotify's "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf," Cyrus acknowledged that she went through an identity crisis because she felt that nobody cared about her when she wasn't a star, similar to her character. So, she underwent a stunning transformation and rebranded herself as a rebel with a cause.

Cyrus ditched the blonde wig for a buzz cut and changed her musical sound to match her more liberated state of mind. And while her change of style drew attention, so did her love life. Among several other high-profile relationships, Cyrus dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's son. But his mother wasn't on-board with it because of Cyrus' public image.