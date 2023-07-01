What Teen Mom Star Maci Bookout Really Does For A Living Now

It's been well over a decade since Maci Bookout first made her reality TV debut on MTV's "16 and Pregnant." The Tennessee native went on to be chosen to appear on "Teen Mom," and document her life as a young mother raising her son, Bentley. The show became a bit hit and gradually evolved into "Teen Mom OG" and later "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter." According to Cheat Sheet, Bookout has acquired some impressive wealth from starring in the various shows, making her net worth between $1.5 and $2 million.

They also claim that Bookout earns an estimated $500,000 per season, and is therefore among the richest "Teen Mom" stars. However, she's also expanded her career into fashion design and writing over the years. Being on TV and becoming a very recognizable public figure hasn't stopped Bookout from keeping many of the values she had before hitting it big. In her 2015 memoir, "Bulletproof," Bookout clarified that her life is still pretty simple (via In Touch Weekly).

"Once you become a so-called reality TV star, people immediately think you're a high-end celebrity and you travel the world and have a mansion and so much money and all these other things they associate with having your face on television," she wrote. "The fact is, my real life isn't that much different from what it would have been without MTV. I still live in Chattanooga and go to Wal-Mart and buy bread and milk."