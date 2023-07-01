Why You Should Never Transfer Sunscreen Into Travel-Sized Containers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bringing your beauty products along with you when traveling can be a hassle. While products like facial moisturizers and serums already come in TSA-approved liquid sizes, some cosmetics are larger and need to be decanted if you want to bring them on board in a carry-on.

As it is of ultimate importance to apply sunscreen regularly (yes, even if you're just chilling in the shade), you may feel tempted to transfer yours to a TSA-friendly container when getting ready for a vacation. While decanting is a great way to bring, let's say, your perfume with you without getting it seized by airport security, other products might not be as convenient to transfer to a travel-sized container.

Contrary to popular practice, sunscreen is one of those cosmetic essentials that you should never decant. As sunscreen is made up of many effective ingredients that obviously provide protection from the sun, it's vital to understand how these chemicals work on their own to avoid messing with your favorite bottle of sunscreen.