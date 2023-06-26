What We Know About Sarah Ferguson's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. Best known for her marriage to the now-disgraced Prince Andrew, whom she married all the way back in 1986, Ferguson has rebranded in recent years as a successful author and podcast host. Perhaps surprisingly considering how private the royal family is, Ferguson is not the first member of The Firm to be diagnosed with cancer. The Queen Mother was diagnosed with it twice during her lifetime, the first being colon cancer and the second breast cancer.

However, her diagnoses were not revealed to the public until after Her Majesty's death. Additionally, in 2008, Prince Philip was confirmed to be battling prostate cancer. Once again, the public was not given this information by the royal family in real time. In addition to her work as an author, Ferguson has been actively involved with several prominent cancer-related organizations. A long-time patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, she has been working with the charity since 1990, opening the majority of new units.

Her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust. In addition, Ferguson gave a speech at a gala for the Breast Cancer Foundation. Now, it seems that her work campaigning tirelessly for cancer awareness may have led the duchess to a much earlier diagnosis than she would've otherwise had. Fergie is reported to have experienced no breast cancer symptoms before her diagnosis. Here's everything you need to know about the current situation.