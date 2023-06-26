Haylie Duff Gets Candid On Family Life And Experimenting With Directing - Exclusive Interview

You recently made the move to Texas. How has it been?

It's been really great. We moved during the pandemic, and a lot of it was something that we had planned to do for a long time ... We were trapped inside for a long time and we were like, "Is this the time to do it? Let's do it." We took a chance, and I feel like we've been very rewarded because of that. We've made really wonderful friends here. My kids are really happy here. I'm getting to live near my dad for the first time in a long time. I haven't lived near my dad since I was a little kid, so that's been really special for our family too. We go and he barbecues and makes steaks and my kids get in the pool, and we get a lot of good family time that way, and it's certainly making great memories for my kids with their grandfather and stuff like that. It's been really great for us.

What kind of activities do you like to do with your kids?

That was one of the things that I love so much about the Keebler campaign. They actually have this amazing idea generator on their website that can give you things to do with your kids. One of the things I struggle with is we'll do everything that I can think of and then like, "What are we going to do now?"

I'm like, "I don't know. I'm out of ideas." My daughter goes to this really great preschool and they constantly have these awesome craft ideas and stuff, and I'm not always the best at that. I loved this concept where you can go on their website and click through and it'll be like, "Go on a nature walk." If you don't like that, click something else. It'll be like, "Create a time capsule." That, to me, is such a fantastic concept for families because especially in the summers, you want to get your kids off the iPads, you want to get them away from the television, finding little things that can be fun for families to do together that get your kids outside, to get them playing, to get them doing creative things and doing them together. That's the kind of stuff we're trying to do more of this summer. Anything that gets my kids off of iPads, I'm like, "Yes. Let's go outside. Let's cook something. Let's plan a movie night." All those things.