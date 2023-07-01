Rumors About The Night Before Charles And Diana's Wedding Tell A Heartbreaking Story

The British monarchy has always been a fascinating case to study. The modern world has witnessed the rise and fall of most European monarchies, yet the House of Windsor has stood the test of time. From national duties, and overseas visits, to prestige alone, the life of a royal may be dreamlike to many, but to the royals themselves, it's akin to living a luxurious life without freedom. Such was the case for King Charles III and the state of his love life.

In the 2017 book titled "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," it was revealed that the then-Duke of Cornwall wept the night before he got married to then-Lady Diana (the late Princess Diana) because of his conflicting feelings for former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla). It did not help that Charles reportedly gave Camilla a personalized bracelet that same night, while Camilla gave Charles cufflinks in return.

As if the gift exchange between the former lovers wasn't heartbreaking enough, it was revealed by astrologer Penny Thornton that Charles told Diana his real feelings the night before their wedding. "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he didn't love her," (per People Magazine) Thornton said in the ITV documentary "The Diana Interview: Revenge of the Princess."