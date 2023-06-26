12 Things You Need To Know About Veronica Valencia Hughes, Star Of HGTV's Revealed

Designer Veronica Valencia Hughes is poised to make a big impression on HGTV viewers with "Revealed," a new series with a boldly original concept that blends heritage and ancestry with home decor. In each episode of the series, she meets with a genealogist, who takes her on a deep dive into the family history of that episode's homeowners. With the information gleaned about their heritage, she then creates a customized mood board that showcases esthetic design elements inspired by the family's ancestry. From there, she and her team — designer Tommy Rouse, builder David Bohler, and artist Joshua Smith — undertake a renovation on the clients' home, utilizing chic design elements that pay tribute to the family's cultural heritage while also integrating unique art and treasured artifacts within the design of the home.

"As a Mexican and Native American designer, culture and tradition have always played a vital role in my life," she said in an HGTV press release about "Revealed," with new episodes appearing on both HGTV and HBO's streaming service, Max. "I've been inspired to tell a family's story through design in over 600 home renovations," she added, "and I believe that discovering our roots can profoundly influence every aspect of our lives."

But who is the woman at the center of this fascinating new series? To find out more, read on to discover 12 things you need to know about Veronica Valencia Hughes, star of HGTV's "Revealed."