Tragic Details About Lucille Ball's Life

Lucille Ball is one Hollywood figure whose legacy is sure to live on forever. The model-turned-actress had a rare gift for making people laugh and bringing joy to those who watched her entertain. Best known for her work on the iconic TV series "I Love Lucy," Ball was a groundbreaking star for several reasons, including becoming the first openly pregnant woman on television and starting her TV career at the age of 40. She also later became the first woman to head a production company when the couple started Desilu Productions. When Lucy was seen giving birth to her son, Little Ricky, on television, the episode set a record with 44 million viewers, per Time Magazine. However, things weren't always successful and happy for Ball. Throughout her life, she was forced to deal with heartbreak and tragedy on several occasions, both personally and professionally.

Although Ball helped prove that a woman could lead a television series, produce, act, and more, there were still times when she struggled with career issues. When first inking her deal for "I Love Lucy," producers wanted to ditch Ball's real-life husband Desi Arnaz, and have Lucy's husband be a white man. The studio believed that Arnaz's Cuban descent and thick accent may be a problem at the time. However, she insisted that Arnaz star alongside her, and the result was comedy gold. Sadly, that wasn't the only hurdle that Ball had to face in her life.