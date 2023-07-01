Did Lisa Marie Presley Get Along With Her Ex-Husband Danny Keough?

Lisa Marie Presley was married four times during her life, and each of her marriages seemed to bring with it a sense of drama and intrigue for fans. As Elvis Presley's only child, she had a knack for keeping the public's interest, especially when it came to her love life. The singer's first marriage to musician Danny Keough came at an early age. The couple met at a rehab center that they were both attending, and got married in 1988 when Presley was just 20 years old. The couple stayed together for six years and welcomed two children together, Riley and Benjamin Keough. However, despite their divorce, they remained close throughout the years.

Lisa Marie went on to tie the knot with Michael Jackson in 1994 after her marriage to Danny. The couple's union created a bit of a media firestorm, and they remained married for two years before she filed for divorce in 1996. She later compared the "King of Pop" to her father, Elvis, when it came to creating a luxury lifestyle. A few years later, Lisa Marie got engaged to singer-songwriter John Oszajca, but the pair never made it down the aisle. In 2002, she entered another high-profile marriage when she wed actor Nicholas Cage. However, the marriage lasted less than four months. In 2006, she married Michael Lockwood, and they welcomed twins Harper and Finley before splitting in 2021.

Despite all of her loves, Presley appeared to remain the closest to Keough.