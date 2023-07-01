Did Lisa Marie Presley Get Along With Her Ex-Husband Danny Keough?
Lisa Marie Presley was married four times during her life, and each of her marriages seemed to bring with it a sense of drama and intrigue for fans. As Elvis Presley's only child, she had a knack for keeping the public's interest, especially when it came to her love life. The singer's first marriage to musician Danny Keough came at an early age. The couple met at a rehab center that they were both attending, and got married in 1988 when Presley was just 20 years old. The couple stayed together for six years and welcomed two children together, Riley and Benjamin Keough. However, despite their divorce, they remained close throughout the years.
Lisa Marie went on to tie the knot with Michael Jackson in 1994 after her marriage to Danny. The couple's union created a bit of a media firestorm, and they remained married for two years before she filed for divorce in 1996. She later compared the "King of Pop" to her father, Elvis, when it came to creating a luxury lifestyle. A few years later, Lisa Marie got engaged to singer-songwriter John Oszajca, but the pair never made it down the aisle. In 2002, she entered another high-profile marriage when she wed actor Nicholas Cage. However, the marriage lasted less than four months. In 2006, she married Michael Lockwood, and they welcomed twins Harper and Finley before splitting in 2021.
Despite all of her loves, Presley appeared to remain the closest to Keough.
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough worked together after their divorce
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough's marriage didn't work out, but the pair never stopped being friends. The former couple co-parented their children Riley and Benjamin Keough and eventually began working together when Presley asked her ex-husband to join her band as a bass player in 2005. She later told People that she still had a strong connection to Keough, although it was no longer a romantic relationship.
"Ultimately this is a good message to send out to people: You don't have to put your crap on your kids even if you are not together. You can still be civilized," she said of working with her ex. "I knew at the age that I had the kids with him that Danny was someone I could be connected with for the rest of my life. I knew he would be a good father," she added. Presley and Keough were so close, that when she married Michael Lockwood in 2006, her ex-husband served as best man in the wedding. Sadly, the pair also had to go through the heartbreak of losing their son, Benjamin, in 2020 when the 27-year-old died by suicide. However, the tragedy seemed to bring them even closer together.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Lisa Marie Presley lived with Danny Keough at the time of her death
Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough's son, the couple leaned on one another for support. They even began living together, with Keough first staying with Presley at a hotel before she eventually moved into his home, per The U.S. Sun. "Danny has moved around a lot in the past but came back to be by Lisa's side immediately when they were left devastated by Ben's death, he was staying with her at the Beverly Hills Hotel," a source told the outlet. "They are now living with family at a new house in Calabasas and have been grieving together, it's been an extraordinarily difficult time and he's been a rock for Lisa," the insider added.
In January 2023, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. TMZ reported that Keough was the person to perform CPR on Presley at the time. She was taken to the hospital for emergency care. However, she didn't make it through the medical trauma and died shortly after. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news in a statement (via People). "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said, asking for privacy to deal with the tragic loss.
At the time of her death, Presley was still living with Keough, proving that they had an unshakable, lifelong bond.