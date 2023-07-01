The Project HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Almost Failed To Finish

Nicole Curtis had never seen the 100-year-old home in person before deciding to purchase it. Instead, she bought it with the goal of sparing the old residence from demolition. After finally viewing it for herself, Curtis realized that she had her work cut out for her.

In addition to custom windows and revamping the sleeping porch into a bath and dressing room, she added an impressive two extra levels to the cottage. To achieve such a feat, Curtis and her team of builders constructed a new foundation. They then took the cottage and added it on top of the new first floor, making two additional stories with five bedrooms. With such extensive work needed on her cozy haven, it's no secret that the expenses mounted quickly.

"It would be my most difficult, most expensive, and most complicated project of my career," she admitted in the teaser for "Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue" when it aired last November (via People).