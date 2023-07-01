The Symbolic Reason William And Kate Rock Shades Of Blue While Harry And Meghan Go Green

For centuries, color has played an important role in how royalty presents itself. Traditionally, the color most associated with royalty is purple, and there is an ancient reason for that dating all the way back to the Phoenicians (via The History Chanel). At that time, the Phoenicians used what they called "Tyrian purple" to dye cloth, and this dye was made from a specific species of snail that we now call Bolinus Brandaris, which was so rare and difficult to find that purple dye was exceedingly expensive and difficult to come by. Therefore, only royalty could afford it.

As time went on, purple continued to be associated with royalty and power in several different societies and time periods. For instance, in ancient Rome, some emperors forbade any of their citizens from wearing the color, even under penalty of death. To this day, purple remains a staple color in royal ceremonies, including in the recent coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who both wore traditional crowns that prominently featured purple velvet.

But more "modern" royals including William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have opted for different signature hues in hopes of evoking certain feelings from the public.