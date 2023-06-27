Nicolas Coster, Soap Opera Legend, Dead At 89

Nicolas Coster, the legendary star of soaps like "All My Children" and "Santa Barbara," died on the evening of June 26, 2023. He was 89. "Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor's actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father," wrote his daughter, Dinneen Coster, in a sentimental tribute on Facebook, per Soaps.com.

The actor is remembered for his ability to masterfully meld the worlds of comedy and drama together. "The man carried an appetite for service and a gentleman's manners through the whole of his life," remembered Coster's former co-star, A. Martinez, continuing, "For 70 years, Mr. Coster practiced the art of acting with great vigor and distinction," (via Facebook).

As well as making a name for himself in the world of daytime television, Costner also starred in Hollywood blockbusters like "All the President's Men" alongside Robert Redford. As a beloved father, friend, and actor, he will be missed.