Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott's Complete Relationship Timeline

When it comes to Hollywood romances that stand the test of time, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage is more of a soap opera than a fairytale. The highs and oh-so-crushing lows of this couple's epic rollercoaster of a marriage have spawned much tabloid gossip and speculation. In fact, it's been a hot minute since Spelling has generated headlines for her professional life, as opposed to her private one. As for Dean McDermott ... well, he's still Dean McDermott, a.k.a. Mr. Tori Spelling.

There's no denying that the '90s teen icon has put up with far more from her man than even the most patient spouses would tolerate. "Daily on the street, I meet women that give me a hug and say, 'I've been through this,'" Spelling said, per People. "Someone the other day was like, 'My husband and I went through this, and 22 years later we're stronger than ever,' and I just started crying." In the wake of cheating scandals and her own hubby calling the cops on her, Spelling has been through it. But if recent rumors are to be believed, she's unwilling to go through it anymore.

Could this be the end of everyone's problematic fave couple? Only time will tell whether these two are calling it quits for good, so let's take a trip down memory lane and find out where it all went wrong. It's going to be a bumpy ride: here's a deep dive into Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's complete relationship timeline.