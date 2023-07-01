Royal Family Members Who Have Dealt With Stalkers

From an outsider's perspective, being a member of a royal family seems like it has unlimited perks. There's usually a historic and sizable family fortune, multiple palaces and grand properties, and endless amounts of jewels safely tucked away in the vaults. On paper, it seems like a really privileged life, but the reality isn't quite as black and white. While all of this may sound alluring to the average Joe, it comes at a very high cost: privacy is virtually non-existent. Every single move royals make is open to scrutiny, which can attract the wrong sorts of people. Thanks to modern media, royals have never been so accessible, but even though some fans are well-meaning, others take their obsession to the next level.

Some of the most prominent royal family members — from Princess Catherine to Queen Victoria — have had to deal with atrocious levels of stalking. These situations can be highly unsettling, disturbing, and above all else, threatening. Security is always tight when it comes to the safety of these famous dynasties, but is that really enough to stop rattling the gilded cage? After all, when a deranged person makes their way onto your property, or even into your bed chamber in the middle of the night, it's difficult to shrug it off. Let's take a look at times royals have dealt with fans that have crossed the line from adoring to plain criminal.