Kelis: From Milkshake Fame To Farm Life

Kelis is one of the most fascinating celebrities. She is so much more than a musician; she is a multi-talented individual who is not afraid to take risks while pursuing her dreams. This is probably why she's accomplished so much, from hit songs to cookbooks. Is there anything Kelis cannot do? She paved the way for other artists with her early records, and arguably her biggest hit, "Milkshake."

"I changed music with those records," she told New Zealand Herald in 2011. "I changed the way females saw themselves. When 'Milkshake' came out there was nothing else like it. And if you look at the five, six, seven years after, it completely made everything else detour."

These days, she prefers a quieter life, away from the paparazzi and busy cities. Instead, she spends her time with fresh air and animals. And though farm life suits her, it's only one aspect of her life that's worth commenting on. This is what Kelis has been up to since the success of her biggest hit song.