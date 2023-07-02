Sashes Worn By Royal Families Explained

It's easy to get lost in the glamor of the royal family, from the crown jewels to the stunning dresses to the colorful sashes. Yet, have you ever wondered what all those different sashes worn by royal families around the world mean? The British royal family alone has blue, red, and green sashes for different occasions.

The sashes, called ribands, represent the different orders within a royal family. Most of these are part of each monarchy's Order of Chivalry and go back centuries into the family's history. However, some royal orders are new to the game and given to those that help or contribute to the crown or county in some magnanimous way. Generally, each royal family's highest and most noble order is given to the king, their family, and heads of state. In addition to a sash, the royals and knights have other insignia that illustrate their elevated status, including badges and collars.

Explore the different ribands of the British monarchy and other monarchies found throughout Europe. Get a glimpse at the different rules for wearing the various insignia.